🔴 PILOT NOTES by PAUL G RYAN
A LONG TRIP DOWN THE GRAND CANYON
“The past is never dead. It's not even past.” ― William Faulkner, Requiem for a Nun
23 hr ago
•
Paul G. Ryan
6
1
JOSHUA TREE - THE TOWN
We took Billy the Dog to the High Desert
Jun 7
•
Paul G. Ryan
6
2
Searching for The Ghost Lake
A looking for the new water in the San Joaquin Valley
Jun 4
•
Paul G. Ryan
5
3
May 2023
As if They Fell from the Sky...Desert X - part 3
MATT JOHNSON’S Palm Springs installation of shipping containers
May 18
•
Paul G. Ryan
2
DESERT X - Part 2 - <Liquid A Place> by Torkwase Dyson
It reminded me that getting a little elevation gives a new perspective
May 10
•
Paul G. Ryan
2
3
DESERT X - PART 1 - The Maze
It was somewhere out in the desert- far from Palm Springs
May 9
•
Paul G. Ryan
2
2
April 2023
DRIVING NORTH TO SEA RANCH
The next day we went of the grid...
Apr 27
•
Paul G. Ryan
4
2
A DRIVE TO THE NORTH
Once we got on Highway 5, it’s very straight. Straight all the way to San Francisco.
Apr 24
•
Paul G. Ryan
5
3
Color of Conformity. Or Not.
At the edge of Central Park....
Apr 4
•
Paul G. Ryan
3
2
March 2023
THROW IT OUT
>>>> To the Grinder Dump
Mar 21
•
Paul G. Ryan
7
3
February 2023
Chasing Neutrinos
Watch now (23 sec) | Way underground, in Lead, South Dakota. At the Sanford Neutrino Detection Site.
Feb 26
•
Paul G. Ryan
5
2
FRIENDS IN COMBAT
A kid who moved to Newton from Pawtucket Rhode Island.
Feb 16
•
Paul G. Ryan
9
2
