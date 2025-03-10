It wasn’t a store; it was the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.
A long and labyrinthian climb with many side paths offering distractions but once I got here, there was no mistake. This was a room filled with what at first, might have been toys for a preschool.
Smallish items, whimsical designs, done with tongue in cheek it seemed.
A few seemed Frankensteinan fusions – a rocking chair with writing desk, a tree trunk with shelving.
Andrea Branzi
Prototype for Tree 5
But when placed in a museum, things take on a stature of significance, and we give them much consideration.
And these were the works of major architects.
Interestingly, many were realized only years after their original design. Maybe from notes in cast aside notebooks or on backs of envelopes found in coat pockets.
For me, it was a lesson to not discard those whimsical flashes of thought that fly by at random moments or in the middle of the night when the mind’s superego has checked out of its censoring role.
Maarten Van Severen, manufactured by Kartell, LCP00 (Low Chair Plastic)
Made from wood gathered from a Brazilian Favela
Fernando Campana
Favela Chair
William Arthur Smith Benson
Fire Screen
And Norman Foster, SIR Norman Foster, Pritzker Prize winner and most widely honored architect had this table made in 2000, fourteen years after he designed it.
AND MAYBE FROM A SALVADOR DALI DREAM….
The AIA Houston Collection
