…even to Aspen…

PAUL LEAVING TELLURIDE IN THE RAIN - Photo of Paul by Bob Hillmann

I left Telluride for the drive to Aspen in my red rented Nissan just as the rains came. I would liked to have stayed longer, seen more films, but I had promised friends I would be there.

These were friends I knew from when I first came to Aspen from Boston, some fifty years ago. Although I lived there from time to time, I was never a homie. Though some thought I was.

photographs by Paul G Ryan

HALF WAY THERE

There are fruit stands along the 205 mile drive. Paonia peaches for my Aspen hosts, Dede Brinkman and her daughter Missy. The small town of Paonia was the first ex-pat refuge years ago when Aspen began to get crowded. But today, Labor Day, there was no coffee shop open in Paonia, No Cappuccino in Paonia.

I pulled off the road at a clearing to take a photo. Leaving, I drove over a large unseen rock. One of these “Falling Rock Zone” signs that I usually ignore, this time came true. The grinding of metal on metal. I was high centered.

An SUV pulled over and a Patagonia clad woman stepped out, assessed the situation and after I made a few metallic sounding back and forths she pulled the rock out. “I’ve done this before,” she said.

TRAVIS - DOWN VALLEY

Most of the early Aspen people have moved Down Valley, or way Up Valley. Not so much because of the insane cost of living in the town, but because of the exclusionary aesthetic that’s taken over the town. No one can understand why people come to Aspen and bring Beverly Hills or Manhattan with them.

Travis Fulton moved to Old Snowmass

Harry Teague moved himself and his architectural firm to Basalt

Laura Donnelly moved to Old Snowmass.

Edgar and Elizabeth Boyles moved halfway up Independence Pass….

Dede hung in. Her house is a good two miles out of town, up the side of a hill, overlooking the jets departing Sardy Field

I stopped for an early dinner at Travis’ house. Grilled salmon in the Rocky Mountains

Dede’s pool -Aspen airport beyond

As I pulled in to Dede’s drive, my home for the next three days, every time I made a left turn, there was a grinding noise somewhere under the hood. That rock. I was concerned about my rental car liability. But I ignored it. For now.

Dede’s labyrinthian house that she built in increments over the 40 years is always full of artworks to hold your attention, each telling some story connected to her adventurous life. I love that house. I’ve known Dede for as long as I can recall, but we always have more layers of past adventures to unfold.

She left me books on meditation and tech innovation

Missy and Ivy

Her daughter Missy and friend Amy were there also.

Amy, Missy and Ivy

Dede’s truck - the only pickup in Starwood

The next day Dede arranged a gathering with a few of my friends who I hadn’t seen in years. More good food than we could eat. I appreciated that they drove from Down Valley. It was a great afternoon. Nobody had changed much but hardly any of my friends drink any more, so it was a less than rambunctious event than it would have been back then. But the value in getting together in warm human physicality far surpasses the best of electronic connection. So much for remote “work”.

SOME OF US

Dede

Laura

Edgar and Elizabeth

I drove in to town, past the Hotel Jerome where Hunter Thompson used to hold court. There were parking meters in the mountains. I put my credit card in and just like that it automatically charged $ 4.00/ no choice. Expensive sandwich. It took twenty minutes to get out of town. Traffic.

I’ve always been curious about the ideas around the Aspen Institute. I drove over to the Herbert Bayer museum. It was fascinating, particularly to the degree that Bayer was way ahead of his time ( Early Forties and fifties ) in visual conception and presentation and projection of ecological and human density concerns.

I drove up to Edgar’s complex of small cabins way up valley. He used to be in solitude there beside to Roaring Fork River, now we walked up past his newly constructed neighbors mansion just sold for over $ 130,000,000. Cultivated Green lawns were taking the place of wilderness.

The Nissan was still grinding somewhere up front, so in an emergency surgery, Edgar and I tore out the fractured piece of undercarriage that was scraping the tire. A result of my Fallen Rock encounter. No one at the rental office, I hoped, would notice.

Surgery on the Nissan

In the small Canadair 900 jet I sat down in my 14A seat. For a moment the seat next to me was empty. Good.

Then Sarah, a young woman with curly red hair carrying two huge overstuffed backpacks, twice big as mine, running shoes sticking out of one pocket. She tried to fit them in the overhead. But in the end she had to give them up to the gate check people.

She had many stories she told on the flight to Los Angeles. Her cross country drive in Toyota RAV4 that progressively stopped running, finally dying in Kansas. I was a little confused - she was from New Jersey, living in Paris, and about to ferry a car from Colorado to New York…. And she had done some very interesting Land Sculpture. She was a most interesting and complex person.

Her adventure tales took me out of my past week and back to my early Aspen days.