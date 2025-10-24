Share

For once we planned a trip in advance. Long in advance. It was Priscilla’s trip; we were going to visit her oldest and best friend, Nancy. Nancy has a retreat house on an isolated Puget Sound Island, where it rains a lot. Even by Northwest standards.

Our plane arrived at ten at night – Nancy’s husband Paul picked us up at Seattle Airport in his Toyota Highlander. Paul is a conversation minimalist, little time for small talk.

We drove for an hour and a half thru smaller and smaller towns with fewer and fewer lighted storefronts finally crossing a small wooden bridge into blackness.

The morning broke gray. The wet wooden deck outside the window reflected the sky, and thru a latticework of tall pine trees the water of the bay rippled in the wind.

I can stare at these tableaux for endless hours, just meditating on the visual interplay of the elements.

In this nearly monochromatic array of trees, undergrowth and pine needles, a bright orange kayak paddle stood on end, glowing like a beacon at the edge of the water. Its prominence would have been lost in the light and shadow contrast of bright sunlight.

It was silent.

Priscilla was already up and out for her routine early morning run.

Amazing how she does that every day. I fault her for doing this compulsively, as well as skipping breakfast, but I think that’s my own envy of her having the discipline to do it. I just don’t have the physical energy early in the morning for this. I would like to, and on rare occasions when I do, I feel so much better afterward.

For me, I need at least two strong cappuccinos before even my mind begins to work. Although maybe I should plunge into the physical activity in a mindless state. That might be better. Don’t even think anything yet.

In the downstairs room – a big space where everything happens – food, kitchen, reading, outside views, fireplace, people began to filter down.

Nancy and Sally chopped things into tiny bits for dinner.

Priscilla came in from running and joined that group.

Paul was sitting apart in a chair by the fireplace, reading and making notes in a small book.

Our son Lucas, who had scripts to read, claimed his spot on the couch.

Nancy and Paul built this house as an escape from the over input of the city, and it is. There’s not a TV, not a landline phone. But iPhones, and Internet have made this seclusion more elusive. At one point everyone in the room was watching at least one device. Still, there was a calmness not present back in our Santa Monica house.

Everyone seemed to be on their own journey, with no pressure to join together. The rain had let up, and I wanted to walk the shore of the island – I’ve always been intrigued by the interface of water and land. No one else was interested, so I set off.

The sloping beach was nature paved with small strangely uniform stones, about fist sized, that kept me always on a slight balancing act, not difficult, but just enough to require a dance-like gait.

Between interludes of trees growing out of the water, there were clusters of houses, all presenting themselves to the ocean, as if it were the street, lined up, a bit like a county fair competition.

Walking the narrow causeway of beach I had a sense of an interloping viewer, looking in thru private windows and onto private festivities.

Water funnels of the great Northwest rainwaters begin as narrow creeks in these impenetrable woods, then flow into wider streams eventually to merge with the salt water of the Pacific Ocean

I guess it’s the season that made it seem empty – I’ve always liked beaches when no one is there. Cape Cod winters in my youth – long journeys out to Nauset beach with wet winds blowing across empty sand dunes. Walks with my father who, in summers, loved to swim sidestroke through the waves. He too seemed to gain some spiritual insight from the ocean, though he would never call it spiritual. Later, after college, at the end of a torrid but doomed affair, my defiant plunge naked into icy winter surf. Some sort of DH Lawrence catharsis.

Where the beach meets the wood bridge, I decided to turn back.

Something was different. When I got to the first inlet, the shallow crossing had disappeared. The tide had risen, and not just a little. What was a trickling creek was now flooded and wider and deeper by several feet. To get around I had to forage into the dense brush and fallen trees. Things change with time, however brief.

Back In the fireplace warmth of the house, everyone seemed to quietly find their own territory. More one on one conversations than group discussions. That would be for later at dinner. Even in this woodsy isolation without television, electronic devices still held a seductive sway over people. iPads, smart phones, laptops.

It was raining outside, off and on. For me, defiant weather is an inviting challenge, it makes me want to engage. I’m much more likely to venture out for a hike in windy rain than on a sunny day. A sunny day has an “I can do this anytime” feel to it.

I remember one day in Stowe, Vermont at the end of the ski season. It was pouring rain onto the last vestiges of spring snow. No one was skiing. Then Tom Amador and I gathered some rain gear and headed up to the mountain. Over a surface somewhere between water and snow we charged down the nearly every abandoned trail and rode up the chairlift huddled against the drizzle, soon becoming soaked to the skin – but loving it - living on the outside of ordinary experience. And you can only get so wet, beyond that it’s just fun. Like little kids playing in the mud.

And strangely, of any single day that ski season – that’s the one that stands out most in memory.

That bright orange kayak paddle was still standing on end, like some beacon. I looked around the room, suggest to someone that we go out kayaking but all I got was nods of – “maybe later”.

So, alone, I dragged the kayak to the bay and set off. I’m always fascinated by how smoothly, silently and effortlessly a good Kayak moves thru the water. It was late afternoon, faint wetness, something between mist and rain hung in the air. As I moved out from shore, the structures of civilization became vague. The slapping of small waves became the environment. No one in sight.

There was a cove is ahead, and I paddled toward it. At the end, a bridge. I stopped there. A man was crossing, bearded with a cane but without a raincoat.

He looked down.

“That looks like fun”

“Yes – do you live here?”

“Two miles up the road”

He walked off into the trees. I turned and paddled back. A heron launched from its unseen hiding place and swooped in front of me.

Time became irrelevant. The bay extends out like a silver desert with occasional trees and a distant factory of some sort – maybe a logging mill. How far? How long to get there? My social responsibilities seemed to evaporate away. My sense of the reality of oncoming darkness disappeared. Silence always distorts time.

But, like flying my Cessna, which can be equally isolating, some inner instinct always says turn back. I did.

Dinner brought everyone together again, Wine opened conversations.

There were oysters that Paul and Sally had gathered from Cohasset Point. In spite of my East Coast upbringing, I never related much to raw oysters. Maybe that reflects on the afternoon, years ago, when I sat at the Market Street Oyster bar with my girlfriend Sarah who moments after devouring a supposedly gourmet oyster got violently ill and remained so for the next 12 hours.

The space inside the house – suddenly I was alone in the space – in my mind, all the people disappeared. I fixate on the geometry of the rooms, the wooden stairs, the long hallway upstairs, the texture of the light wood floor. The blueish glass windows.

This house is a peaceful place - someplace that I can relax in – and I realize how much I need a space like this, protective and with walls that echo back and clarify my vague inner thoughts. I need this kind of space where material confusion is stripped of its diversionary tactics.

I walked outside in the afternoon mist. Tall trees dripped residual water from the intermittent rains. Sounds of unseen winds. Quiet.

I feel a connection. A totally inarticulate connection, illogical yet deep and nourishing.

It’s sort of the opposite of Google, no specific information, yet an abundance of inspiration. As if speaking to me in some not understood foreign language yet able to communicate and inspire through intuitive rhythm. Stripping off the clutter of my mind.

Like many things, I don’t really recognize my starvation until I taste again. For many years my life was filled with impulsive journeys into wilderness and tactile contact with nature.

Strange that the confines of our nice Santa Monica house, a gem by conventional standards, seem to be confining, mentally as well as physically. Perhaps it’s the constant presence of details that need attending to.

Back into the house, with all the people again. Paul who has been elusive; or maybe we’ve been elusive to each other in that standoffish male way that is often called diffidence or snobbishness when it’s really a shy insecurity that manifests in a hesitation to speak.

I asked him about his daughter Sally; we both have a child the same age. There was a tentative exploration of achievements in which one has to be careful not to seem competitive, even though there is some satisfaction in finding out that your child may have done better in college

Later that evening, Paul and Nancy unscrolled a ten foot movie screen and set up a projector, and for the first time in scores of years, we sat in a living room and watched a movie projected onto a screen.

The attentive silence was something not present when the visual object is a television screen, no matter what size. The movie was Living in the Material World, a story of George Harrison’s life.

There were no commercial breaks.