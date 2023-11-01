Larry Halprin had an idea for The Sea Ranch.

I had spent much time there with the Larry and Anna Halprin in the formative years, the early sixties. Then, it was only as Larry’s ideal vision. There were only three buildings. We camped out a lot. That was along time ago.

Today was another trip to the North. To the Taking Part Workshop at Sea Ranch. A search for ideas about the future of the place. I didn’t know quite what to expect. But I always enjoy it there.

This time I didn’t drive myself. On the circuitous coast road I was in the back seat of Janice and Alan’s rented white Camero. She’s been writing a book on the history of the place and had endless questions for me.

We pulled in to The Lodge, It had become more refined and upscale that my last visit. Like a country club with an ocean view. There was a real estate sales office

Dinner was fine, the service excellent. By chance, Daria Halprin, Larry’s, daughter, her husband and family were seated at a nearby table. Their laughter floated across the room. It was nice to hear.

Rather than the lodge, I was staying at the Surf Motel, a small rustic place in the adjacent town of Gualala. My room had an ocean view, a few steps to the sand and water.

The next day we spent some time looking for “The White Barn”, where the events were to be. That there were no maps or specific directions affirmed that this event was mainly for Sea Ranch residents. That was not me. But, sure enough, it was that big white wooden building beside the coast highway.

There were more people than I expected, about 150. A friendly group – older than I would have imagined. I knew only a very few: Daria, Maynard Lyndon, Buzz Yudell,

We were assigned to tables of six. Over the two days, we were to brainstorm our own ideas on Sea Ranch and then speak of them.

TRYING TO GRAPH OUR OWN EXPERIENCE

I was pleased that a couple of my thoughts were echoed by others. That this “Barn” now mainly an occasional performance space, could be transformed to a coffee shop, a casual restaurant, always open, a gathering spot.

Every morning I walked from my motel room to Trinks, a small breakfast spot in Gualala where many locals gathered. I talked to several; conversation was easy. As of now, there didn’t seem to be that sort of place at TSR. I thought there should be.

THE CHILDREN HAD IDEAS

David Agus wrote of repurposing of a similar place in England as: “A rebirth of a classic pub, a meeting place for future great thinkers, the legacy of the Inklings, an informal literary discussion group who praised the value of narrative in fiction and encouraged the writing of fantasy.

BREAKFAST AT TRINKS IN GUALALA

Later everyone was meant to go on a solitary “Sensory Walk” To expereince a singular place that we thought about, perhaps never been to.

In my several visits to TSR since the 1968 Workshop days, I had not really had any “beach” experience. From the cliffs I had seen many spectacular views of ocean waves crashing on seaside rocks, but seldom touched the water. Chip Lord once described his experience as “a giant picture window that they should leave as it is”. But then you can only look at it.

It seemed to me than Sea Ranch should include more tactile ocean experiences.

There was a stairway down to Ohlson Beach, a small cove in the rocky shoreline.

The view from water level - quite different than from the dominant cliffs, here, intimacy with the sea, which, in imagination could be threatening were it to immediately rise up. Many of these powerful waves do so, but further out from shore, as if doing battle with the huge offshore rock outcroppings. Wild ocean and land sword play, the parry and thrust of waves against the solid rocks and eventually the waves devour the shape of the rocks

Driftwood dominated the beach. Driftwood of all sizes and colors which made me wonder where each had come from, perhaps castoffs from logging operations, perhaps storm refuse

I thought back to Larry Halprin’s imaginative vision, His sketches of the land/water interface, not restricted by the mundanity of practicality.

But this expansive thinking usually spawns very good realities

Always involving people in the experience of the natural element

A seagull, motionless in the sand for a long time until he didn’t want to get wet from an advancing wave.

When I finally left the beach, I was thankful for a knotted rope placed to aid the transition from loose footing driftwood up to the beginning of the stairs. I’m getting old. I didn’t used to need these.

I walked through the tall grass…

..of the “Common Land“ between the cliff and The Barn. It was spacious, gratifying to see such ideal spaces unbuilt upon. ,,,ways for people…inhabit without destroying…

Distant views foster imagination when there is nothing there. Imagination thrives on open space.

Since I had failed to order lunch, and there were no extras, I made do with a bag of BBQ potato chips.

In the conception of Sea Ranch, Larry Halprin wrote:

“Our most difficult task was to find a way for people to inhabit this magnificent and natural system in numbers without people destroying the very reason for people to come here.”

On the long drive home I talked at length with Janice about:… “people who inhabit this magnificent and natural system in numbers.. and the reason for people to come here.”