Mt. St. Helens 1980 - U.S. Forest service photograph

We were scheduled to begin shooting his film, Jim and I. In the town of Ritzville, up in Washington. We meant to fly there in my Cessna.

But just about then, On May 18, 1980, out of nowhere, Mt St Helens erupted.

The omnipresent ash made flying impossible. Ash filled the air and covered the land. Even airline flights were cancelled. Ritzville looked like a snow covered Swiss town. Everything was on hold.

Couple of weeks later we decided to go for it,

We left from from Santa Monica, Jim, Dina and myself. When we got to the North we decided to divert a bit to have a look at Mt. St.Helens, or what was left of it.

It was there, still standing high above all the surrounding terrain.

There was occasional smoke rising out of its can-opened summit. It was not that long since the eruption and, we were told, there could be the volcanic equivalent of an aftershock. But this opportunity wouldn’t come again. We flew to the edge.

From the plane, we could see down to the crater, jagged ridges and dark hollows. Jim wanted to fly down closer. And some primal attraction and curiosity of the unknown urged me as well. Yet the uncertainty of recently reconfigured geology murmured warnings. What unknown air currents, what thermal uprisings ???

It’s like that flying a plane. Decisions on how far to go? Even to go or not go. What is beyond your skills, or even what is at all possible? The momentary serenity of flight can be deceiving. Like much in life, but here the consequences are usually irreversible.

I turned around and headed off to Ritzville.

So, what was beyond that ridge, in those deep shadowed crevasses, I’ll never know.