Texas. Texas is a big place. I’m here in Houston for eight weeks for an extended medical treatment at MD Anderson. I’m not renting a car. Uber is very efficient here usually arriving in three minutes.
To me, it’s an adventure walking through new places to get the texture of the neighborhoods. Particularly the details, things that some might be passed by unobserved.
Houston, at least around where I’m saying, is flat, which, for me, is a change. No Santa Monica Mountains, no Colorado Rockies , no San Francisco Twin Peaks. So the orienting landmarks, my navigation guides, are more often signs, buildings, (though they seem similar) or oddities.
It’s a mile from my apartment to the Proton Center. On one street the sidewalk suddenly stopped. For no apparent reason.
Bike paths look like grass, but they’re rough textured sharp edge concrete. Dont fall.
Walking miles, but don’t see a lot of people. Uber drivers are friendly
In Texas, when I see this I can’t help but think of THE Lyndon…
And I wonder when when Robert Caro will finish his last book in the LBJ series.
The Texas Med Center is its own city - dozens of tall buildings - one for every ailment.
Despite the density of the Med Center buildings, there are a lot of vast empty lots. They are rapidly being eaten up with new construction - more buildings for the Medical center which is already the largest in the world
»»>. Blue «< I’m sure there’s a reason
Across over Brays Bayou, one of those rivers corralled into a concrete sluiceway, like much of the LA River.
I cross it every day but still don’t know where it goes.
Rivers that once were organically integrated into the life and landscape of cities, are now exiled and imprisoned into these channels.
At MD Anderson - A Welcome ~~~
