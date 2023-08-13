When in the middle of it, it just seemed some good skiing. But in retrospect, it was quite an adventure.

I went to the Bugaboo Mountains with two world class ski racers I knew, Billy Kidd and Karl Schranz, both Olympic Medalists. We flew in to the lodge by helicopter, skimming the tops of the trees beneath the low fog, it was the only way in, and the helicopter was also to be our ski lift up to the virgin snowfields surrounding us, probably the best skiing in the world.

Billy Kidd and Karl Schranz

I was filming a show for ABC Sports

Kidd and Schranz were perennial rivals in Alpine competition, but for this they gave a wonderful demonstration of how graceful a dance skiing together can be. Just. for fun

I’m certainly not at their level, but, skiing with a camera, I was able to ski straight down while they skied in graceful arcs across my path. Karl with his wild outstretched arms and Billy in precision carved turns.

Don McKinnon Photograph

On the way way down, I thought to get a shot of them coming right toward me. I skied down a hundred yards and lay down at snow level, my skis still on

Karl skied toward me

Then, uncharacteristically, he suddenly skidded sideways and leaned uphill into the hill. He yelled something I coudnt’t understand.

In a few seconds I become aware of snow cascading around me and immediately I was moving down, moving down with the snow. Or rather I was moved BY the snow.

It was an avalanche, but for a moment it was enjoyable, I felt like I was surfing a wave.

I thought, optimistically, I better ski out of it so I began to ski across towards the side of the slide

Instantaneously I was knocked down like a bowling pin. Everything became a blank grey. I was buried.

But it was not my time.

Somehow, I was able to push my head up through the two feet of snow into the air.

The hundred yard wide avalanche had stopped.

The slope had a slight flattening - had the avalanche gone further I would have been pulled down into its gathering depth .

My friends skied over. I seemed all right but one of my skis was gone. None of us could find it. My left ski. And I couldn’t find my hat.

My Eclair camera still worked, which, in retrospect, I thought would be a good advertisement.

I managed to ski down on one ski

Levity after a near disaster is cathartic, but on the way down, we skied past some 20 foot high avalanche blocks of solidified snow. That was sobering.

I never found my left ski. A 210 Kneissl GS.

Karl looking back up the mountain - to where we were…