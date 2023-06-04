We left the Santa Monica beach waters in search of the reborn Tulare Lake, resurrected we heard, by the recent floods up in the San Joaquin Valley. For me, a part of this state that was foreign territory. Up Highway 5 over the Grapevine and a few miles more, veer right to Highway 99.

NOT GRASS FED COWS

First there were the vast flatland fields, some planted, some barren, some feed lots. Then came the unfamiliar farm devices. Highly technical, but nothing I had seen – Implements for growing andshipping produce I imagined. Silver irrigation wheels. We were on the old " Main Street of California", in the long past, this was the 1930s route for Dust Bowl immigrant workers to traverse the state in search of farm work. But now it’s subservient to Interstate 5, thirty miles to the west.

The we cut over to CA 43 toward Corcoran. There were what at first seemed the elements of new freeway construction. But as we got closer, the black vertical columns rose in an unfamiliar manner. Concrete columns with black steel antennae, rebar reaching into the sky like some ancient homage to The Gods – decaying remnants of a past civilization. But these were newly built remnants. No one around, no movement.

Finally, it occurred to us These were the embryonic forms of a segment of the California Hi Speed Rail route. But why way out here? Isolated in the industrial agriculture flatlands …

We were beginning to feel that we might not see any floods- the land is so flat and goes on forever. Almost giving up hope that we’ll see anything from ground level. But we turned west at Corcoran and suddenly our road disappeared beneath a rippling expanse of water.

Our road disappeared … .beneath…

And it was water that went on to the horizon. This was Tulare Lake, once the largest fresh water lake west of the Mississippi until its river sources were diverted for irrigation of the vast agriculture crops in the central valley. It became a dry lake for years. Until this year’s record rains. The lake reclaimed the roads. And some houses.

The paved roads in all directions were barricaded so we drove out on the dirt levees. They soon became a labyrinth of narrow six foot wide dirt paths and it occurred we could easily get lost and there were few places to turn around.

It seemed to be a new playground for birds

Birds that to my naïve eye seemed exotic or at least foreign to the California farmlands. Perhaps their intuition recalled the Tulare Lake of generations ago.

NEXT YEAR’S CROP—MAYBE

It was getting dark. We got turned around and threaded our way back to paved civilization.

On the way back, we stopped in Bakersfield for a Basque meal. We heard of The Pyrenees restaurant, and despite an obscure side door entrance marked simply “No water No restrooms” it was a good meal. The dark wood walls reminded me of an Irish tavern in Boston, but the Ford King Ranch diesel pickup trucks parked outside and a few Stetsons at the bar dispelled that

It was seven hours of driving and a good day’s adventure…..