In 1962 - I met George King Fox at Stowe, Vermont, We both had forsaken our conventional post college paths for a season of skiing.

It was an age when we were all suggestible and open to moving ahead into uncertainty. George, a New Englander raised in Massachusetts’s as was I, we were both in our youthful years’ seeking an identity born out of rebellion.

But there was no snow.

We hardly knew each other, but to escape the snow starved winter we decided to drive West. To Aspen. George had a friend there. Neither of us had ever been west of the Hudson River.

I had a car – a green 1955 Chevrolet, the fallout of an earlier breakup with a Boston woman.

My girlfriend Toni, a skier at Stowe, came with me. And George won his pursuit of Ann Batterson and persuaded her to come with him.

We drove day and night across seven states and arrived early one morning. Six of us lived in a mining shack at the base of the slalom hill.

We skied. I was ambitious in competitive racing, climbing up and setting slalom courses. George just skied. He loved to ski for the pure joy of it. He was good, with a distinct smooth style, always in control. He told tales of his previous winter in Kitzbuhel, and he had learned a passable Yodel.

George on Aspen Mountain

He had a job washing dishes at The Steak Pit and brought us half eaten steaks and baked potatoes. It kept us all fed.

George was a good friend, the first that I ever went on an extended adventure with.

In the spring, He told me he was going to Tahoe to work the summer as a logger. He had always talked about doing that, and was romantically fascinated with logging and imagined becoming a lumberjack. He was full of stories, real or not, of lumberjack friends. This formed George’s identity in my mind. But it was to be only in my mind

Toni and I went on to San Francisco to cash in on my Engineering degree and work as a surveyor on a Safeway building project and seek Lawrence Ferlinghetti. As always, I was drawn to the urban life, some promise of uncertain intrigue.

Once I drove up to Tahoe City to visit George. He had bought a Silver 1959 Fiat Abarth Sprint Veloce – his dream car. He let me drive it one afternoon and, forgetting to properly set the parking brake, I let it slide into the corner of a building. I was horrified with guilt, but George was gracious about the dent in the aluminum right front fender. Back in San Francisco I found him the best Italian repair shop.

The next winter George and I went back to Aspen. We shared a smalI room in a converted motel at the edge of town with just one vary large bed. It was all we could afford. How we got along still amazes me.

I was still in Aspen when at the end of the season, I was driving that same Chevrolet back from a race in Vail when the engine just seized up. It was dead. I towed it back to Aspen, someone bought it for $50 and I found a 1952 Oldsmobile that ran, barely, I bought it for $75.

I packed the Olds with my skis and everything else I owned in the world. I set out back to San Francisco.

Somewhere near the Colorado state line, A Highway Patrolman pulled me over. Not for speeding, just for one of the numerable problems with the Oldsmobile. I think the plates were out of date. I told him I was headed to California. In sympathy, after exhorting a promise that I was planning to exit his state permanently, he let me go.

I loved that drive, across the thinning snows of the Utah hills and into desolate Nevada desert. Occasional stops at towns: Elko, Winnemucca…

The Oldsmobile was doing well, just a few complaining groans on the uphill mountain passes and then across the flatlands. Desolate flatlands. Then the car began uttering strange noises. And it occurred me that an abandoned broken down car on two lane blacktop, miles from any town miles from any communication was not a good situation.

This was years before cell phones

Leaving it on the highway would assure it being stripped and plundered of anything valuable in it or on it.

But the Olds managed to limp along. At the edge of the next town, Lovelock, Nevada, there was a gas station with an adjacent used car lot. The transmission screaming and grinding , I coasted in.

My car was a lost cause. The man made that clear. He bought it for $ 25

I was about 50 miles from Reno

George, who had resumed his logging pursuits, was expecting me to be coming through Tahoe, so I called and he said he would drive out to pick me up. In fact, his friend had a car for sale that I could have for $100.

So the Lovelock car dealer bought the Olds for $ 20. I took the tires off it for some reason I don’t now remember. Strange and desperate logic in those days.

George showed up.

On the drive to Tahoe, he told me he had met a woman, Jan, with whom he was beginning a serious relationship. She was a socialite from San Francisco.

Despite his Lumberjack fascination, George, it turned out, was fluent, in the ways of society

I thought about the two women we had come out west with two years ago. Anne Batterson with George and Toni Goss with me. Neither of us knew what had become of them. We were all transients.

A year or so passed. Our skiing faded into the background, and we all lived in San Francisco’s North Beach; George, Doug Tompkins, who started The North Face, and myself. We gathered occasionally for stories over Chinese Dinner at Sam Wo or Zabaglione at Vanessi’s counter.

George was soon to marry Jan and, in a surprise to me, asked me to be his Best Man. It was a reminder of the depth of bonds formed in days of youthful adventures.

And perhaps as a last homage to our mountain life, George and I trekked up to a High Sierra lake for five days of camping. I think for both of us it was a ritual of letting go of our time of shared wilderness experience.

The wedding was a White Tie - tuxedo with tails affair.

I had to give the usual wedding speeches, not easy for me. I tried to sum up our years of friendship but there were gaps in my mind’s recall.

George then went to work for PBA Galleries, appraisers of rare books and manuscripts.

That seemed a distant direction for him, a long way from the mountains and logging and when I asked him, he told me, almost as an afterthought, that he had always been interested in old and rare printed material. He had collected cards in grammar school and his first job as a teenager was as a runner at an antique auction house.

And I came to realize how I too had moved through life in segmented silos of friends, passions and involvements, forgetting them, moving on, and not revealing this to current friends. Not intentionally, though we are all refugees from our past. A past that still holds us. What we leave behind is as much a part of who we are as what we carry with us.

# # #

I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my photography got my pilot license and bought a small airplane.

After few years , when I visited San Francisco, George had become Head Auctioneer at PBA. I occasionally stayed at his Kearny Street home at the top of Telegraph Hill. It was the epidemy of an Old San Francisco residence with views of The Bay Bridge and the Transamerica Pyramid and a few steps from my early apartment there. But a world apart, and his house was a treasure of historical archives. He was living in an academic world.

I often joined his group of morning coffee gatherings at Café Greco. Opinions and stories flowed. Mostly true.

And it was in these long stories, fueled with spare time and much caffeine, that filled in the gaps of the many years of our fifty year intermittent friendship

For me, I continued to explore the arena of new possibilities. I didn’t have George’s conservative anchor.

# # # # #