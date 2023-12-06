I didn’t see much of Howard over the next few years. We were in different worlds. After retiring from the TV world, he moved to Paris with his wife Caroline. But when I visited there in 2008 with my wife and son, We reconnected for a minute. He was stylish as ever and able to guide us to iconic places in his city. We had reminiscences of San Francisco and our Baja trip, but they were so long in the past.

Howard and Caroline’s Paris apartment

Where he sent us….

Jazz and French Cinema

The Paris Catacombs