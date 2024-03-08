It was the only time we went to that distant part of Houston that hovers on the sunrise horizon, freeway overpasses across Brays Bayou in a Chevrolet Suburban Uber to the theater district where there was a giant a stand-up bass violin played by a ghostly hand and bow.
Then across a concrete waterfall into a dark movie theater and saw the mysterious and ominous film ZONE OF INTEREST …
Difficult to describe the extent that this film, a detached intimate view of visceral horrors of the Holocaust brings the possibility of that horror into present day political relevance. But it does. See It !!
I’ve now spent some two months here near the Texas Medical Center, suburban Houston, apart from the city, in this decent apartment. There’s enough space, even for Priscilla and I, a small balcony with a view of the city…but …
…separated from the outside world by five floors and a labyrinth of black floored hallways with bleak and empty walls.
Among these recent high occupancy structures there are vestiges of a neighborhood of individuality, a few single family houses of brick remain, loose connections to a frontier past.
My weekly Uber ride 18 miles across the suburbs to Sugar Land for doctor consultation- across the flat commercial lands where singular landmarks repeat themselves every three or four miles – not unlike the San Fernando valley in LA.
I never had a Whataburger
In the end – it’s an automotive land removed from its rural past but not yet filled with urban energy. It left me with few memories of interactions with people.
Open spaces have advantages, but the natural interplay of urban life may be better
State flags far outnumber American flags.
GPS is essential.
After a while, eating became difficult - it gets that way with radiation Our New York friend Laura Silber said the only thing her friend ate for the last three weeks of his radiation was Mazoball Chicken soup. So Laura researched every Jewish Deli in Houston and all the way from New York, she had sent over an order… it was good.
My mornings were always up early – riding bicycle across the before dawn constructions lots to the MD Anderson Proton Therapy Center. I was happy for the bicycle. Interstitial exploration.
Crossing traffic intersections were more perilous than usual. Pedestrians and bike riders are a scarce commodity here, and oblivious in the eyes of drivers.
Arriving at Proton Center at 7:30 am feeling dragged out of a comfortable sleep, but then greeted by Jenny, the cheerful young front desk woman who she tells me gets up every morning at 4:30.
Our last day at MFAH to see Kehinde Wiley’s Archeology of Silence, outsize sculptures of struck down African Americans juxtaposed with his paintings.
The imagery and sculptures achieve a universality transcending time and place , though with the recurring details of very contemporary branded sneakers, Nike, Addidas, … they could be yesterday or tomorrow
They would have been impressive at any scale, but the choice to make them far greater than life-size and to single out the forms with hard light in vast black environment was brilliant. A strange blend of beauty and terror
Oddly, afterwards,I thought of the advertisement I saw in the pages of one of those local handout papers:
There are many sides to Texas
“ The world moves very rapidly and not necessarily in perfect images” ~~ Robert Frank
MY LAST FEW DAYS IN TEXAS
