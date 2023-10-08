Discover more from 🔴 PILOT NOTES by PAUL G RYAN
Reflections on places, adventures, and people. Words and images. Some recent, some from the past.
Continue reading
Back in the pandemic days of barren New York streets, I made this little video to remind myself of the Manhattan street energy that had left..
Now it’s mostly returned….
And all the way up to the park ….
Life on Seventh Avenue
Nice impressionistic piece. Slo-mo punctuated with police sirens brings me straight back to my decade living in the greatest city on earth. Nice job.