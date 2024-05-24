Share this postLast Day in Manhattan paulgryan.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLast Day in Manhattan Just Images ~~~~~Paul G. RyanMay 24, 20241Share this postLast Day in Manhattan paulgryan.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareA few things I saw in Manhattan I don’t usually in Santa MonicaOBLIQUE ANGLED BUILDINGS FAREED ZAKARIA AT THE COFFEE SHOPSubscribe1Share this postLast Day in Manhattan paulgryan.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Paul- Thanks for sharing this. I enjoyed your take on the differences between Manhattan v. Santa Monica. Aside from the way people just walk faster, I particularly love your observation on Oblique-angled buildings. Hope you're doing well and traveling safely, Paul-
Wish I were there ! It’s snowing here 😬