We took Billy the Dog to the High Desert~~ Outside the Park where he could roam at will, hoping he didn’t find a Rattlesnake or that a Coyote find him.

Sitting outside the Mid Century Modern bungalow somewhere in the High Desert. Visuals of silent cars driving across a distant ridge road, no sound reaches me. The desert plants bend in the breeze with no sound and I listen for the slightest whisper but there is nothing, as if a silent movie is going by in front of me, and is this what it’s like to be deaf. The wind drags a silk sheet of cool across my face. Priscilla is finally happy in her sun.

She loves the desert heat, but for her, I wouldn’t have come here. The dry heat, for her is a relief from the seemingly permanent Santa Monica wet coastal fog, mornings covered with residue of drizzle and the sun hidden somewhere above the clouds.

For me, sitting here there seems to be permission to do nothing, at least nothing that anything the outside world demands that I do.

But I did bring my Gary Fisher mountain bike and spent some time exploring the labyrinth of dirt roads that interlace the property.

This is all within the confines of the Mentalphysics Spiritual Teaching and Retreat Center, a group founded in the 1940s by an American, Edwin John Dingle, who went to Asia, studied with some Buddhist monks who changed his name to Ding Le Mei, came back to America, bought 450 acres of land near Joshua Tree when it was very cheap and gathered a following, among whom was Frank Lloyd Wright’s son..

The desert sands that cushion most of the roads challenge stability on a bicycle. Its really 4wd off road territory. Tough riding.

I rode up to a plateau they called OM Hill. There were scattered icons of ritual, perhaps of worship. Triangular structures, wooden shacks with broken out windows, isolated chairs beside yucca trees, Circular markings on the ground. Years ago, on a motorcycle excursion out into the desert I got lost and couldn’t get back before dark.

The desert defines its own chroma and architecture. Alien elements that might not be noticed in a cluttered urban environment stand out and arise a curiosity of who was here.

I wonder if this place is like what Twentynine Palms Inn might have been in 1950 - isolation but now it seems to be somewhat more upscale

A LOST TUMBLEWEED

The desert, to me, is most intriguing at night.

The sounds accented by the space and empty sky, Empty of everything except stars light years away.

And maybe there are birds roaming in the dark but I don’t know. We seem to be off the airline routes . Nothing passes overhead.

I woke up early…

…with the idea of driving the four miles to town to beat the line at Joshua Tree Coffee, but 7:30 was already too late. Priscilla ran to town and found a dead Coyote on the road.

Waiting in the line with us was Bonnie, a yellow shirted woman who works as a volunteer for the search and rescue team at The National Park. It’s the heat that overcomes people. And it’s surprisingly easy to get lost. She drives the hour up from Pasadena for the day. She can’t afford to stay overnight.

Later, on the 29 Palms Highway out of town - down from the High Desert. our attention began to shift from the desert wilderness to the continuum of storefronts, the largest WalMart I’ve ever seen, a Home Depot, - More buildings - large buildings close to each other. Retail + services. This is not a place of manufacturing. The signs begin to predominate the landscape, crowding out the Joshua trees. Hi-Desert Rod & Gun Club, Spaghetti Western Bar. The towns merge into each other, 29 Palms, Joshua, sure Yucca Valley, Morongo,

WalMart was empty and we couldnt find the check out stand …

Priscilla finally got her coffee at Joshua Tree Coffee

It took a long time driving home. I thought again about the National Park rescue woman who drives up just for the day. Sad that she can’t afford to stay overnight