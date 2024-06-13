Photographs by Paul G Ryan

Sometime things don’t go as planned

Sometimes that makes it more interesting

It was years ago – 1968 – I had flown into the San Jose Airport for a magazine assignment to photograph a noted motorcycle designer – I don’t even remember his name – a rather mundane assignment.

I was in line trying to rent a car from Hertz - I was declined. I had forgotten my only credit card. I needed a car; I had a bunch of Nikons and lenses.

Then this guy behind me stepped up and said “Well, just put it on my card. When you return it send me a check for the cost.”

This was someone I didn’t know; someone I’d never seen before.

Turned out it was Jim Guercio, producer of the band CHICAGO. And later many other music groups and films.

I don’t know why he had that kind of faith in me, but he did…

It was 1968

Driving toward wherever the motorcycle shop was, I noticed a crowd. I had plenty of time, so I stopped. There was music. I could hear it in the street. It seemed like one of those Golden Gate Sunday concerts, but bigger.

So I walked over with a couple of cameras and, as was common then, had proximity access to the stage. Therer was no separating fence. Several bands had already been on for a while.

A small group of Oakland Hells Angels were sitting on cases of Olympia Beer.

My photographer friend Jim Marshall was there, which suggested that this was a more important music event than I realized.

Someone walked by, dressed in an angelic white shirt. Jim Morrison. He said a few words to Marshall, and headed for the stage with rest of The Doors.

He was compelling, and making every effort to be more so.

The audience was attentive but also creating their own micro parties of entertainment. Relating to each other. Feeding on each other’s involvement

Off the stage, Jim Morrison was very accessible -in person

But I could not think of anything to say

The Angels and Morrison had little in obvious common, but perhaps an interest in flamboyance and rebellion.

They had a distant respect for each other and on that day it was quiet. .

But after that there was Altamont……

.., all too soon that day, I realized my obligation to the real world, I had to get on to my assignment, I had to leave to find the Motorcycle Designer.

A few years later, Jim Morison died in Paris, I moved to Los Angeles, Jim Guercio became a very successful music auteur. .. rock turned to Hip Hop….

I still have my cameras and photographs of Jim Morrison.

And I sent $ 226.75 - the Hertz bill - to Jim Guercio