I went with my dog Billy to Uplifters Park the other day. It’s one of our favorite places to go together. I set him free through the grassy and treed part where the planted boulders are. He explored, which I like, but then he walked to the edge by the road corner. I’m not sure he has the sense or awareness not to go into the street nor the knowledge about cars as a threat. I leashed him and then we walked along the narrow wooded dirt path that winds behind the empty swimming pool that is strewn with leaves and decay and faded paint signs saying three and a half feet deep and not to dive. When was there last water in this pool ?

Where the narrow path inches along the edge of the steep slope that drops down to a road and houses below, there was a man sitting alone in an unfolded lawn chair reading a single thick hardback book. He was younger than would have expected. Billy sniffed around. Careful that Billy doesn’t pee on the man’s chair. Without closing his book the man reached to pet Billy. I commented that this seems a good place to read. He agreed and we discussed the nature of the road and rooftops of the two houses below and wondered if they sense the presence of eyes looking down on them. Billy and I walked on until the trail thinned out between the trees and then ended. Billy might have gone on but he’s much smaller than I. We headed back past the reading man who waved good bye, wishing us a good day.

Down the paved driveway to the field where some people were having a party for their children. Helium floating balloons encircled an improvised wooden gateway for some sort of ritual. Again, I needed to curtail Billy’s hunger curiosity around the party food aromas.

Since my last visit, someone had cut down the thick bushy trees separating the adjacent houses behind the iron link fence at the edge of the park. The trees that for years had hidden and given privacy to these places whose backyard activities were now exposed to the park goers who stare in curiosity at previously hidden family affairs.

A fat chunk of tree branch cut on both sides remained lodged into the fence latticework.

I sat on a concrete bench, a memorial from which someone had removed the bronze plaque that was to remember a person, now lost.

Across the field a man was juggling three balls in the air, then three skinny bowling pins. Billy ran over to stare for a moment. I followed

At one time, long ago, I tried to juggle. But I never could. This man whose name is William, told me you have to get a rhythm of circulation, concentrate on the path of the balls, and have confidence. I commented that in my experience of activities that involve motion, especially those that leave the ground, the awareness of the time that objects, or your own body, are in the air free of gravity, is often longer that you think. Jumping over a log or a creek takes some time, it’s not an instant and during that time you can do things. Bike riders jump, and while in the air they let go of handles, kick up their feet, wave,,, all as long as they revert to a seated position before they land. There is that time. So, William told me, while one ball is in the air there is plenty of time to shift hands at toss the other ball. Just watch the ball carefully, he said. ,

I thanked him and headed home with Billy. And thought about the time I had before I land.