Charlie lived in Bolinas



Charlie had written a few books and many articles that I had often photographed

Charlie was in a wheelchair due to advanced Multiple Sclerosis

Charlie traveled the world more than I, or most of my friends

You can read about Charlie driving a 1924 Bugatti race car. See my Substack post:

https://open.substack.com/pub/paulgryan/p/a-bugatti-in-the-presidio?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

But that was a while ago, long before this day.

I was visiting Charlie for the first time in a while, in the oceanside town of Bolinas where he lived with his 25 year old son James in a chaotic house at the edge of the lagoon swamp.

We had done our catching up and story telling and it was still light in the afternoon. Charlie mentioned that he shared a boat with Walter Murch who lived down the street, and why don’t we take it out for a ride? Before it gets dark.



Things in Bolinas are often a little uncoordnated and with Charlie especially so. There was no gasoline in the boat’s 35 HP outboard motor.

”But wait… we have the small ( 2 HP ) emergency motor. Let’s use that”. We aren’t looking to go fast.



The boat was small, an 18 foot Boston Whaler. We attached the small outboard which did have a half tank of gasoline, rolled and carried Charlie in his wheelchair into the front of the boat and pushed off from Walter’s dock.

We cruised out past the few fishing boats and headed to the Bolinas Straits, the narrow estuary that separates and protects the lagoon from the broad Pacific Ocean None of us were nautically experienced, but in the world of our own boat, we felt empowered.



Passing through the narrow channel leading out to the sea, we were surprised that, even with our small motor, how fast we were moving. Past the rocky jetty, past the surfers with their boards, past Smiley’s Coastal Bar.

We pushed out through the waves, spray occasionally cascading over us. Any concerns we had about Charlie soon evaporated. He sat grinning in his wheelchair, head high at the bow of the boat, like Captain Ahab, urging us to head further out.

» CHARLES CONSIDERING THE WHITE WHALE «

James, who shared his father’s taste for pushing situations to the edge, encouraged. There was no particular object of destination, just bigger waves and a disappearing Bolinas.

But it was getting dark and we thought we should head back. Charlie, as usual, wanted to push on. His wheelchair didn’t restrict his quest for adventure into the uncertain.

We did head back. When we got near the channel we noticed that we were not making much progress. In fact when we got into the beginning of the channel, we made no progress at all. Perhaps moving backward toward the sea. Toward Hawaii.

We realized, too late, that the flow of water of the ebbing tide, from the lagoon to the sea, funneling through the narrow channel out to the ocean, was faster the whatever water speed our little outboard could move the boat.

Of course this was also why we had been moving so fast on the way out. As I said, none of us were nautically experienced,

After ten minutes of no progress we also thought about how much gasoline we had left and what would happen if we suddenly had no power at all. ….Hawaii.



So we turned around and made our way up the coast, waved at friends at Smiley’s Bar, Past Grace Slick’s house, further, to RCA Beach.

Our only hope was to run the boat ashore at RCA Beach, a mile or so to the north.



Not so easy with waves breaking behind us. But we did, and James and I managed to unload Charlie in his wheelchair. We all got pretty wet.

We pulled the boat far enough up beyond any incoming tide, carried Charlie to the shore road. James walked the mile back to the Bolinas house to get his car



Charlie and I passed the time with stories. We had been close friends for twenty years. Stories about our lives; race cars, photography, writing, flying, women friends, Europe, Mexico…. choices we’d made and what we thought might have happened had we done this, rather than that. But decided it all was all for best

James arrived just before dark and we drove back and had a steak dinner and more than a few beers at Smileys.

I left that night for LA with another Charlie Fox adventure in my memory









