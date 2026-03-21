🔴 PILOT NOTES by PAUL G RYAN

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Deanna Brinkman's avatar
Deanna Brinkman
Mar 22

There is salt-wind poetry in that memory…Bolinas tends to do that…

Bolinas in the 60’s wasn’t just a place,it was a quiet rebellion wrapped in fog . And Wayne “pollie” Poulson , just the name feels like it belongs to that era . I can almost picture it: a weathered house spilling out with the ocean air , conversations stretching long past sunset .

Another adventure I wish I had been part of…

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Nancy Cook Kelly's avatar
Nancy Cook Kelly
Mar 21

Thanks for a good story Paul, I lived in Bolinas a couple of years early 2000's. A beautiful spot & amazing characters!

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