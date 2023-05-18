photographs by Paul G Ryan

A man brought his mother to this installation and she said she didn’t want to walk under the containers - because she was afraid an earthquake might send them crashing .

Unlike most other installations, this one nudged my curiosity of how they put these huge elements in place and whether Matt Johnson had any preconceived arrangement - or that’s “ just how they fell off the truck..”

I could barely see the installation from where we parked the car. But the sandy trail must lead somewhere..

Like walking toward a distant mountain, things always seem nearer than they are, the walk took much longer that expected.

Children were banging sticks on the containers and throwing rocks. The sounds made me think of adding some percussive device inside or perhaps recordings of trapped voices . Voices in several strange languages. maybe alien languages.

The Desert X installations are meant to be removed after three weeks... But I thought they these should stay here, the incipient rust and erosion climbing up the ridges of the metal. Nothing lasts forever even these massive metal hulks. Let them decompose either by nature and the gradual etching away by human hands and machines. Somewhere in Tennessee, Sally Mann photographed the bodies of deceased humans who by their own desire, rather than be buried or cremated, were left on a forest floor to be consumed by the elements and creatures of nature. What remains.

Once, from a third story Manhattan apartment, I watched the progressive evisceration of a parked auto over a week of days.

Today the wind was blowing hard though the Banning Pass, wind from the distant Pacific Ocean. Walking westward was an effort. But the array of 75 windmills was silent. I heard that they were obsolete and being dismantled. I wanted one.

The desert storm winds moved most everything nearby but the containers sat stoically in place.

And there would be no Earthquake today. .

Driving home we saw another container … on a truck