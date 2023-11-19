I’ve known Dede Brinkman for some fifty years. From the first days of my move out to Aspen. and the West.

Dede was always at the center of whatever interesting things happening in town.

She built a house there and stayed. I went on the road to California, but we’ve always kept in touch. When I went there, or she visited California. She has many friends, both here and there.

A little while ago she drove her BMW out to visit. 14 hours solo.

We spent an afternoon at a beach at the northern reaches of Malibu.

I brought Billy The Dog.

She brought Ivy of Aspen

.

Surprisingly, there weren’t many people

There was a strange house that reached out over the high tide waves

…..and a mysterious array of orange peels.