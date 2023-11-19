Discover more from 🔴 PILOT NOTES by PAUL G RYAN
An almost empty Malibu beach
Inspired by Win Wenders book “ONCE..” I’m trying a bunch of short fragments of moments .. mostly past …..
I’ve known Dede Brinkman for some fifty years. From the first days of my move out to Aspen. and the West.
Dede was always at the center of whatever interesting things happening in town.
She built a house there and stayed. I went on the road to California, but we’ve always kept in touch. When I went there, or she visited California. She has many friends, both here and there.
A little while ago she drove her BMW out to visit. 14 hours solo.
We spent an afternoon at a beach at the northern reaches of Malibu.
I brought Billy The Dog.
She brought Ivy of Aspen
Surprisingly, there weren’t many people
There was a strange house that reached out over the high tide waves
…..and a mysterious array of orange peels.
Either coming from, or going to, the sea….
I’m very honored , Paul , my dear ole friend. How about the short film I produced and directed on the
Colorado B Pro Tour ,with the help of all my cameramen friends , You, Don McKinnon, Edgar Boyles , Scott Ransom, Steve Shaw,Bob Fulton ,etc . Richie Hall was prop-man . Then with hours of 35 mm film , you and McKinnon logged it all for me. To finalize, I drove to Santa Monica so you could edit , add music, titles & love to our endeavor . Never will I forget when Maude Feil was camera assistant to Steve Shaw ( who was in the balloon for aerial shots ) dropped one of his lens’s, falling down on the ski course. Alan Shepard, the astronaut , and Pete Coors did cameos ski racing.
Jerry Jeff Walker performed for our wrap party with the B pro racers at the old Paragon.
I actually just found the original and transferred it to DVD!
Thanks for correction . Indeed, Rambling Jack