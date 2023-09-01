On a Spring visit to Stowe, Vermont last year, not for skiing, it was a business trip, I made a drive up the six-mile road from the town to Mt. Mansfield. I was motivated by my curiosity about the place where I had spent years skiing and was the launching place for my move to the West.

The classic ski towns in general, I have been to many, have become transformed. A sort of urban renewal in the mountains. So, I was curious about Stowe. To my surprise, I saw much the same classic architectural ambience I recalled from years ago. The lodge where I worked, The Yodler was now called The Stowe Village Inn, but the architecture was the same. The Trapp family still had its core of Bavarian logs. The Round Hearth traded bunks for a grill but still looked the same.

Spring in Stowe

The Yodler - back then ( a postcard)

The Yodler now

The same architecture, but what seemed to be missing was the irreverent exuberance of youth that I recalled, what brought me there long ago. A rejection of skiing fashion, rowdy gatherings at the Round Hearth. A proper conservatism seemed to have set in.

Then just as I was driving out of town, it was there – sitting atop a jeep… I slowed down and waved back.

They offered me a beer, but I declined…