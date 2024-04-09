How tall is six feet? To me as a ten year old boy, six feet was always as tall as my father.

He was a tall, restrained Irishman, who moved about our house with a formal gait and stiff manner. He towered over my sister Kathy, my brother Michael and over me.

He was given to theatrics to make a point and he exaggerated freely in his descriptions but this seemed often an escape from more intimate connections with our family. His affection was masked behind his self imposed formality.

Tom Ryan

He read endlessly, and thrived in his intellectual world. As a boy, I had to reach far into his world to connect. Our mother would yell at us, scold us, but she was soft and open, and easy to persuade. My father was distant but firm as steel. When he said something there was no questioning.

Growing up in 1950’s Irish Catholic Boston, there was an ambience of racial prejudice. All the families in our neighborhood had an unwritten and mostly unspoken agreement not to sell our houses to any Jewish or Black family. There were the Fisons, a gentle, very private elderly Jewish couple who lived a couple of blocks away, they were at the border of the racial barrier. They were nice to us kids.

However this rubbed off on me back then I’m not sure, but somewhere in those young years, I recall arriving at the conclusion that Jewish athletes did not much populate the world of professional sports. I was immersed in the Boston Red Sox of Ted Williams, Dave Ferris, Dom DiMaggio and Joe Cronin.

One day, perhaps out of some innate discomfort with this thought I sought my father’s input. I shuffled into our living room where he was sitting in the rose colored chair over near the bay window that was his turf. He was an editor at the Boston Globe and was engrossed in one of the four Boston newspapers that he brought home every day.

“Dad, why are there no good Jewish Pro Athletes?”

My father, calmly, without accusation, drew up into his professorial demeanor. He removed his rimless glasses, looked at me over the paper, he slowly abandoned the news of the war, and leaned toward me.

“Well, Paul, that’s not so at all. Let’s think a bit...There’s Sid Luckman, the greatest T formation quarterback and best long range passer ever. He played for the Chicago Bears.

There’s Hank Greenberg. He hit 58 home runs in 1938 and one of the greatest sluggers of all time. And Lou Boudreau Cleveland’s batting champ – he’s half Jewish- not many people know that. “

He went on, scanning from his mental Rolodex….Barney Ross, Max Baer, boxing champions….Red Auerbach, the architect of the Celtics…

My shallow preconceptions crumbled, not thru his admonition but through his opening new doors to my naive ideas.

I learned to question assumptions. And a father who had up to now seemed full of detatched opinions, suddenly became a rich looking glass into history. He didn’t chastise me for my prejudice, he just opened my mind.

This moment has stuck with me over the years…