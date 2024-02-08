»Photographs by Paul G Ryan

I now have bicycle in Texas. A simple fixie - no gears. The land around Houston is flat.

From my Med Center apartment I walked across two wide Houston Boulevards, past more of the innumerable high rise medical buildings, one for every imaginable ailment.

The entrance to the Rice University campus was not marked, but I knew I was in the College world. The building placement, building design, student made signs - spontaneous and not meant to remain … all immediately transported me back to my college days.

I rented the bike at the University bike shop, a small place run by some very efficient students. Renee, the overworked manager was very helpful and bent a few rules to rent to a non-student.

The campus is, like most everything in Texas, spacious, but there seem to be few students around.

It may be that it was MLK weekend. Ironically I notice a little paper announcement tacked onto the shop bulletin board about an effort to have the statue of William Marsh Rice, founder of the college in 1862, moved from prominence in the main quadrangle to someplace more obscure ..

“Well” Renee said, “he was somewhat of a racist”. An understatement.

Like many Texans of that era, he was a slave owner, but, I discovered, Rice also mandated in his will that the university that was to bear his name would be solely for "the white men and women of Houston." And it did not admit a single black student until 1964

I had never thought of Texas as a major part of the Confederacy, but of course it was. In fact Texas was the last Confederate state to free their slaves. Most Texans I have known are proud of their state as a rebellious individual entity, geographically and culturally. They don’t talk about that part of their history. At one point, a large number of Texans who refused to join the Confederacy were executed.

As I wandered this part of town, one by one, icons emerged. Statues memorializing individuals who were perhaps heroic, albeit for a not so admirable cause. George Hermann who donated land for the huge and wonderful park that bears his name, also saw fit to join Robert E Lee’s army. A segment of the Texas Rangers, Terry’s Rangers, signed on as a regiment in the Confederate forces.

Of course ’61 – ’65 refer to 1861 - 1865

I’ve always thought that to be indiscriminately accusational of all individuals who held slaves in the early colonial years is perhaps not grasping the cultural standards of the day. But when it came into clarity with the advent of the Civil war, there was certainly a right and wrong choice to be made. A morally right and wrong choice.

In Germany there are no statues of tribute to the Third Reich leaders, even the brilliant and rebellious Erwin Rommel. His choice was to join the evil empire. And his grave site now has a small statue of a leg amputee child, in honor of those children who were forced by the Nazis to walk through minefields in advance of the German troops.

Image: picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt

Across Hermann Park, vast and meandering, ponds, boats, a small railroad, and a zoo which I didn’t have time to visit, a golf course, a driving range which evoked my ambitions to try..

I thought of Central Park, but this was, in contrast to New York, more open and less populated.

I don’t see many Cowboy Hats here. I have a prejudice against people in urban environments wearing Cowboy Hats. As they say here, “All Hat and No Cattle”

I love wandering the Fine Art Museum Houston. Like Texas, it’s sprawling and horizontal. An eerie and spatially disorienting-

James Turrell light sculpture tunnel

-connecting two buildings crosses under Bissonnet street.

Another chapter in the Robert Frank story. It turns out another photographer, Todd Webb, crossed the country in the same period trying to capture America. For whatever reason, he did not get the same acclaim. Probably as he was a successful commercial photographer whereas Frank was singularly obsessive in his documenting the American culture. The museum put up a display of their images, a side by side comparison.

For a long time, I’ve loved Cy Twombly’s art, though I’ve not always understood it. I finally got to the Twombly building , a part of the Menil collection. It traces his graphic evolution and calligraphic integration from 1053 thru 2004 with 33 paintings. To me, his later work became more vibrant and explosive. I like that. I’ve also been interested in his influence on, and artistic exchanges with, photographer Sally Mann.

They were both born and lived their early years near each other in Lexington, Virginia. They were lifelong friends.

All the buildings of The Menil collection are situated amidst a very suburban part of town, small wood planked houses only a few of which are Menil associated. The concrete Museum buildings stand out in their austere monolithic planes.

To me, Mark Rothko magically emanates a seductive pull into all of his work. And here it is enshrined in the Rothko Chapel. Again, and appropriately, cameras and even iPhones are to be turned off inside the understated building that holds the fourteen paintings.

So…I have no images of the interior Except in my mind.

But outside the Chapel is Barnett Newman’s Broken Obelisk created in memory of Martin Luther King shortly after his assassination. It was meant to be installed near the state Capital with that inscription but was rejected. The Menil family bought it and placed it here.

Loading video

Somehow Yoda, now seemingly destitute, sits in the midst of St. Thomas College, a nearby Catholic College.

My son Lucas came out for the weekend. and as he’s the last serious meat eater in our family, I dug into the best Texas Barbecue Places to take him. We ended up at Blood Brothers BBQ . There was a line, there always is at a good BbQ place, so you have to be decisive when its your turn

Lucas went with the Sliced Brisket and Smoked Char Sui Pork Banh Mi and as always, he threw in a bowl of mac + cheese. I couldn't go there so I ordered a smoked chicken salad. As simple a choice as I saw on the menu.

The Fine Arts Museum was screening Fredrick Wiseman’s “ Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros”, his new documentary on a bucolic restaurant in the French countryside. It’s really about the relationships amongst the Troisgros family who have run the place since 1930 and have maintained their Michelin Three Star rating since 1968. It’s a FOUR HOUR film, long by any measure, but Wiseman kept me involved. He’s my new hero and role model, at 94 years of age, he’s still working at peak creativity.

Biking on the side roads back, there are odd interesting things ….

… some of which I understood … and some I didn’t

At the other end of the food chain …. affordable abundance ….