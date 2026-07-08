PHOTOGRAPHS BY PAUL G RYAN

His name was Jocko. Jocko Craig. He ran a small, cool motorcycle shop in the middle of Aspen.

He sold Montessas, Spanish motocross cycles, well suited for off trail riding on the mountains.

It was around 1967.

I was visiting friends. I had a motorcycle.

Jocko led the way up to a high meadow.

Near the top of Aspen Mountain, up the trails where we all had skied down many times over many winters. It was rock strewn with huge boulders that, in my mind, reminded me of our winter Giant Slalom courses.



That was a long time ago. Back when I had lots of time to spare.

Back when I still had hair on my head.



Some boulders were partially embedded so that you could launch airborne off them.

photograph of Paul Ryan by Don McKinnon

My Triumph 500, was not ideally suited for rough off road but I had set it up with low gearing.

Helmets were an afterthought or, rather considered a visual hindrance. Protection from a danger that dwelled only in the distant future, if ever.

It was rough terrain though, and Jocko, who rode without caution or moderation, after a while realized his rear tire had gone flat. But that didn’t stop him. He just didn’t give a shit.

He rode on and pretty soon lost a spoke or two on the rear wheel. Which made his bike even trickier.

After a few more rock impacts and log jumps there were less than half the spokes remaining. Jocko paid it no mind and rode on that way.

By the end of day his wheel had only six spokes.

That was our attitude those days, a denial of any ill outcome, no fear, it will all work out all right. Somehow. Just press on…. When you’re inspired with an idea, just do it, figure out how later.

More riders drifted in.

Don McKinnon and Vicky Colvard had their 250 Greeves, Rick Deane, a Triumph. He was more serious than most, a veteran of dirt track racing.



Some friends came to watch.

The lure of dirt bike riding had spread across the town, everyone wanted to try it, everyone was welcome. It was not exclusive.

Pam Olsen, a nurse at the Aspen Hospital, had her 90cc Yamaha.

Pam rode through the ancient graveyard - she showed me the abandoned souls

Pat Smith was a designer who rode as fast as anyone. Between cigarette breaks

Most had just acquired their first motorcycle a few weeks ago….

… and, like the California surfers ago who came to Aspen, never having been to the mountains before and learned to ski by just heading down the hill, going fast, falling, and doing it again. No lessons. Now the neo dirt bike riders, men and women, attacked the uphill terrain the same way. Skiing is a sport where you can go fast, very fast, with no physical effort. Just aim yourself downhill.

Motorcycling is similar, just twist the throttle and you’re going very fast



Indulgence was not unusual in Aspen, in a different way than it is now, it was trying out untested ideas with new made friends from other parts.



It was a time that many of us knew wouldnt’t last.

Those were the Aspen people I knew back then.

Unbound, with addictive curiosity, easily bored and ready to move on.

Chuck and Lydia Rand were there in the early days, and for them, already it was getting too crowded, too civilized. When I got there, they were setting up to move out to unsettled Northern California.