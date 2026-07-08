A DAY WITH MOTORCYCLES IN ASPEN
It was around 1967. I was spending occasional time in Aspen. I had a motorcycle.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY PAUL G RYAN
His name was Jocko. Jocko Craig. He ran a small, cool motorcycle shop in the middle of Aspen.
He sold Montessas, Spanish motocross cycles, well suited for off trail riding on the mountains.
It was around 1967.
I was visiting friends. I had a motorcycle.
Jocko led the way up to a high meadow.
Near the top of Aspen Mountain, up the trails where we all had skied down many times over many winters. It was rock strewn with huge boulders that, in my mind, reminded me of our winter Giant Slalom courses.
That was a long time ago. Back when I had lots of time to spare.
Back when I still had hair on my head.
Some boulders were partially embedded so that you could launch airborne off them.
photograph of Paul Ryan by Don McKinnon